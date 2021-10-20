A leaked photo of the production schedule rocked the show. Nine

The leaked production schedule

Josh and Luke became embroiled in a cheating scandal when they had photos of the show's production schedule, which gave them the advantage of knowing which room they would have to renovate next.

While the reality stars claimed that they weren't the only competitors who used the schedule to their advantage, other contestants have hit back at these accusations, with Ronnie and Georgia even taking to their Instagram to weigh in on the fiasco.

"TO CLARIFY - Yes, we saw the photo of the production board in Week One for about 3 seconds & informed producers what had just happened literally 5 minutes later," the stars wrote.

"We're highly irritated with the Master Bedroom scores, knowing that teams were effectively cheating and winning - that's when the Rondog volcano erupted and the photo scandal was shared on camera," they added.

The Blockheads were not happy about the situation. Nine

Tanya and Vito's involvement

The saga continued when Tanya and Vito came forward to announce that they had a part to play in the cheating scandal.

As it turns out, Tanya had the photo first, where she explained that the photo of the production schedule was sent to her from an unknown tradie via text, and she forwarded it over to Luke.

However, during another episode, hidden camera footage showed Tanya and Vito discussing the scandal, where she told her husband:

"I’m going to tell the camera what happened about the tradie sending me the photo. It was a number I didn’t know, and I deleted it straight away."

Tanya and Vito were involved in yet another scandal right after. Nine

The laundry installation

Tanya and Vito were involved in another cheating scandal shortly after, where Georgia caught the couple having their laundry installed a week after they were meant to.

After a change in the schedule, if the Blockheads wanted Kinsman to install their laundries, it had to be on a specific day, otherwise they'd have to install it at their own cost come laundry week.

Tanya and Vito, having missed the deadline, not only had a couple of the Kinsman installers come in a week later and install their laundry, but they also bragged about scoring it for free.

"We’re very grateful to Kinsman who came back just for us and put all the laundry in … but don’t tell anyone else," Tanya told producers.

When fellow contestants Ronnie and Georgia found out what was going on, they were pretty upset to say the least.

The twins have been involved in multiple cheating scandals this season. Nine

The painting fiasco and more

Right off the bat, Josh and Luke were accused of cheating during the first episode, when they had their tradies paint their house for them.

As per the show's rules, the Blockheads need to do all the painting themselves, but the brothers broke that rule during their first week on site.

The two sparked outrage a week later after leaving the site for an all-nighter, and again when Luke enlisted the help of his fiancee to style their master bedroom.

Kirsty and Jesse were accused of dodgy spending. Nine

Kirsty and Jesse under fire

Kirsty and Jesse faced the heat from their fellow contestants after speculation rose as to how they had so much money to spend on their huge property.

During one of the episodes, Josh and Luke demanded "an audit" from the couple to get to the bottom of their spending, although the votes in favour of it fell short.

"It's very frustrating we can't get the audit over the line," Luke said. "They're getting away with it."

Later in the episode, Scott Cam discussed with Jesse and Kirsty where their money had come from, where they explained: "We've been saving for this backyard from day one, every single week."

The Block airs Monday to Wednesday, 7.30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Nine Network.