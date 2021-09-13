Contestants are divided after the fallout from the cheating scandal. Channel Nine

“Unfortunately, egos have been bruised, reputations questioned and it’s uncertain whether or not all five couples will be able to sit in the same room and pretend everything is fine – because they are not!” says the insider.

“The other contestants also feel jaded by the whole thing and would prefer not to have to come face to face to endure more bickering.”

The Block’s auction is scheduled for later this year and will hopefully see the teams’ hard work pay off – despite the harsh accusations that have surfaced this year.

Tanya, a Melbourne-based makeup artist, did not hold back in a recent interview, where she implied the whole saga might have been set up by clever crew. Channel Nine

What’s more, it’s not just the Blockheads who are struggling to reconcile. The insider explains that Tanya, 39, and Vito, 44, are also miffed with producers – which could cause issues for their return.

Tanya, a Melbourne-based makeup artist, did not hold back in a recent interview, where she implied the whole saga might have been set up by clever crew.

“Most of us came by [the schedule] because it was right by the toilet, it was right there on a massive board. It was right there in front of us, so I felt very singled out, like I was the only one who saw it, but plenty of others used the toilet that day,” she said, adding, “It felt almost like it could have been set up.”

The insider says the polarising pair might pull the plug on a finale appearance, and instead opt to attend virtually to avoid the drama. “Tanya and Vito have really suffered enough.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now