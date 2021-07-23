Tanya and Vito are no strangers to flipping houses. Channel Nine

Tanya and Vito – Fans

Melbourne, VIC

Makeup artist Tanya and window furnisher Vito have been married for 18 years. Throughout their marriage, they have raised two kids, Eva and Josiah, and have built three houses together.

“We understand trades and what it takes to get the job done,” Vito has said.

The pair will bring their signature love of bright colours to the show, which they have been fans of for years now.

After trying out Love Island, these two are keen for The Block. Channel Nine

Josh and Luke – Fans

Sydney, NSW

Twins Josh and Luke are old-hats when it comes to reality TV, having appeared on Love Island Australia in 2019, proving themselves to be charismatic, loveable and passionate. But will charisma be enough to cut it on The Block?

“We might be the juniors and not have much renovating experience, but we are going to give it our best shot,” Luke said.

While Josh is currently studying mental health, Luke works as a synthetic grass installer, a job that will definitely bring them an advantage in backyard week!

Videographer, fitter, machinist - Jesse does it all. Channel Nine

Kirsty and Jesse – Fans

Wangi Wangi, NSW

Well-versed in buying and flipping houses, these two are ready to put up a good fight on The Block.

Kirsty is a country singer who caught the renovation bug early – the first house they did up was purchased when they were only 18 and 19.

Jesse, a videographer, also has training as a fitter and machinist – meaning these two will be absolute contenders!

"We are our own worst critics." Channel Nine

Ronnie and Georgia – Faves

Perth, WA

Ronnie and Georgia became fan favourites back in 2017, where they competed in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick. Finishing third, these two are back to take out the top spot this time around.

The two work as professional renovators, which should be an advantage – but will it be?

“I want to do a really good job, and returning as all-stars brings even more expectation and pressure,” Georgia said.

“We are our own worst critics.”

This dream team hope for the top spot this time. Channel Nine

Mitch and Mark – Faves

Sydney, NSW

Mitch and Mark will be back for a second round, having first appeared on The Block in 2019.

Although they came in fifth, this power couple still made $384,000 in prizemoney, and realised they can do anything.

With 19 renovated houses under their belts, they are ready to make this a central part of their life, with Mitch resigning from his day job to head back to The Block.

With Mark keeping to the site, and Mitch shopping to bring their plans to life, these two seem to have everything down to a science.