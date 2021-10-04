Just when fans thought the dust might be settling on this full-throttle season of The Block, cheaters Tanya and Vito strike again - but this time, returning faves Ronnie and Georgia are ready to hit back!
New Idea’s on-set spies say the All-Stars, who first competed in 2017, “fire up” when they discover Tanya and Vito have once again resorted to cheating to complete their build.
It’s believed Tanya and Vito are busted red-handed trying to evade paying for their laundry, after failing to meet the deadline to have the costs covered by Kinsman Design Services.
The insider says House One’s Ronnie and Georgia reach a point where they are so angered by the cheating from their competitors, they tell producers they want nothing to do with them!
Tanya and Vito are stirring the pot again.
Nine
“They go a little crazy,” quips the insider. In fact, the pair reportedly “launch something of an investigation” to get to the bottom of why their fellow competitors appear to be hell-bent on not following the rules.
“They just grew very tired of it all, and felt [Tanya and Vito] were undermining the whole show – they’re protective of the format and the fairness,” says the source.
Interestingly, Georgia is said to have questioned production as to why Tanya and Vito were allowed to stay on the hit reality series, despite constant rule-breaking – even flagging that the judges would be mortified by their actions.
Last week, the returning stars took to social media to blast their rivals as “fake”.
