Everything OK, guys?! Supplied

For weeks, the rest of the Blockheads have doubted if the couple, who are from Wangi Wangi, NSW, would in fact be able to pull off their renovation.

Now, insiders reveal things turn from bad to worse for the duo this week.

“At this stage of the build, the pair are exhausted and things just stiffen between them,” says a source, adding: “It’s been a lot of pressure on them and an emotional roller-coaster from start to finish.”

Insiders reveal the couple’s relationship is put to the test amid building chaos. Supplied

Despite remaining relatively uninvolved in the never-ending drama on this season, insiders say Kirsty lands right in the middle of the firing line this week and ends up on rocky terms with returning favourite, Georgia.

“It really is the last thing they needed,” tells the insider.

In recent photos obtained of the couple, Kirsty and Jesse looked stressed as they embarked on their build on set.

Onlookers say the pair, who also work together on Kirsty’s country music career outside of The Block, looked “tense” and “unlike their usual happy selves” as they went about their day in Melbourne.

