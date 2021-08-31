Josh and Luke celebrate their first win. Nine/Instagram

The two became embroiled in the scandal when they took photos of the production schedule, which gave them the advantage of knowing which room they would have to renovate next.

Although they have admitted to doing the wrong thing, the pair didn’t believe it was a huge advantage.

“Usually, they’ll follow the same schedule. So, it was appearing that it was going to be the same as the last season, and the season before that. So, it wasn’t a huge advantage if you ask me,” Luke stated on air.

The twins are 'Fans' on this season of The Block, and have provided plenty of drama so far. Nine/Instagram

It also seems that they weren’t the only team to cheat.

“It was a little bit hard to take in the end, we could have done what other couples have done and just deny all knowledge,” Josh said.

“In the end, we just said, ‘right, stuff it’. Let’s just come forward and get it all out in the air. Obviously, we’ve done wrong … so, we deserve a bit of a reprimand.

“But for me, I think Scott has gone easy on some people that … have knowledge of it and used it to help them and probably got away with it,” Luke mused, referring to Scott Cam’s response to their advantage.

The pair believe they weren't the only cheaters among the group. Instagram

“It kind of gets pointed at us and another couple. But there are some people that have definitely got away with it,” Josh explained.

The pair have had quite the scandalous run on the show already, with a ‘big night’ before a day on set leading fans of the show to wonder how seriously the pair are taking the show.

“The true story of the matter is, we did go out, we did have some drinks. We actually did call it at a reasonable hour, for us we called it at a very reasonable hour,” Luke said in his defense.