"For them to say that, that sh*t’s me up the wall," the 58-year-old told the radio hosts.

"I’m scrambling to save my show because of what they have done. They knew all along what the schedule was… the ball is in their court, certainly not mine. Those boys are absolutely kidding themselves, fair dinkum.”

Josh and Luke became embroiled in the cheating scandal when they took photos of the show's production schedule, which gave them the advantage of knowing which room they would have to renovate next.

While the reality stars claimed that they weren't the only competitors who used the schedule to their advantage, other contestants have hit back at these accusations.

This morning, The Block's Ronnie and Georgia took to their Instagram stories to weigh in on the fiasco.

"TO CLARIFY - Yes, we saw the photo of the production board in Week One for about 3 seconds & informed producers what had just happened literally 5 minutes later," the stars wrote.

They continued: "We weren't keen to call it out on camera because we honestly wanted to avoid the drama this season."

"Cut to 3 weeks later... we're highly irritated with the Master Bedroom scores, knowing that teams were effectively cheating and winning - that's when the Rondog volcano erupted and the photo scandal was shared on camera."

