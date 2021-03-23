According to gossip podcast So Dramatic! however, the duo shared a pash at a New Year's Eve party. While the kiss is said to be innocent fun, it didn't impress Jake's MAFS' wife, Beck, when she saw video footage of the interaction.
"At midnight Jake and Booka shared a sloppy, drunken kiss," So Dramatic! host Megan Pustetto said.
"Jake also kissed Beth that night, and then Booka and Beth kissed… It was a friendly kiss but apparently they locked lips for a few seconds more than everyone did," a source told Pustetto.
Speaking with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa today Beck was asked about the incident but remained coy.
"No this was after the experiment had finished and Jake and I may or may not have been together," Beck responded when asked if she and Jake were still together.
The second scandal comes from Beck herself.
According to the podcast Beck was permitted to fly home for a brief period of time to look after her beloved dog after it became sick
While away from the show the podcast alleges Beck hooked up with her ex-boyfriend.
A stipulation of Beck being allowed to leave the show was the requirement to keep in contact with Jake via video calls.
A friend of one of the contestants explained to Pustetto that "during one of the videos, Beck thinks she's turned it off [her camera] but accidentally films herself going over to a sofa and making out with someone who is not Jake."
Yikes.
This article originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.
