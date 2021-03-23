They say there are two things guaranteed in life: death and taxes.

We, however, know there to be a third and that is Married At First Sight having at least one cheating scandal per season.

It didn't take long for this year's "affair" to kick off between Coco Stedman and Cameron Dunne.

With Coco and Cameron now off the show, leaving only the image of THAT intense makeout session seared in our brains, the illicit drama of the season is well and truly over.

Or so we thought.

WATCH: MAFS' Booka Nile's song "Beam me up soft/f***boi"