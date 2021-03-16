Did they manage to make it work? Channel Nine

COCO & CAM SPOILERS

Both Coco and Sam as well as Samantha and Cam called it quits after their respective relationships fizzled out, or in the former's case didn't have a spark to begin with.

Coco and Sam managed to sneak one cheeky pash before their final commitment ceremony. But have the pair made it work outside their reality TV bubble? Short answer, no.

A source told The Wash that while Coco was keen to start something up with Cam, the crane operator essentially ghosted her. They had a few long-distance chats but apparently they were very Cam-centric and things eventually fizzled out.

Bryce sure has a lot of rumours circulating about him. Channel Nine

MELISSA & BRYCE SPOILERS

Well, well, well.... where do we begin with these two. Everything was going well with this couple until Bryce told Melissa she "wasn't (his) type". And now, we have even more goss about the controversial groom.

An insider recently told New Idea that Bryce went on MAFS purely to boost his radio career.

“Everyone thinks Bryce just went on the show to try and boost his radio career and become the next Kyle Sandilands,” explained the source. “He certainly had that approach at the dinner parties and would say a lot of controversial stuff just to stir the pot a little,” the insider added.

Ironically, it seems like the opposite happened as it was recently reported that Bryce was dumped from his job at Hit Canberra 104.7 for "acting like a diva".

According to the So Dramatic podcast, after being fired, he moved to Melissa's home in Summerville where he may have scored a new job. So... they're still together?

It certainly seems that way. Speaking exclusively to WHO magazine, Bryce revealed he has been by Melissa's side to help her through the increased media attention. Doesn't sound very platonic to us.

Similarly, Melissa told New Idea that she was glad to be paired with Bryce because he is so "outspoken" while she is timid. So clearly she has no regrets about the pairing.

The podcast also revealed that Melissa has been spotted attending one of Bryce's soccer games in Summerville; the pair have recently grabbed lunch together in Southbank and visited a nightclub called the Secret Garden... apparently Bryce rang around to maaaaaany clubs in the city asking for VIP service.

So Dramatic also exposed that at a dinner party this week sees the group confront Bryce about a "secret girlfriend" on the outside. This comes after Bryce has already been linked to multiple women while being with his ex-wife.

What's more, the former radio announcer is reportedly lining up a new radio gig in the Gold Coast. With or without Melissa.. we don't know.

We don't have the biggest hopes for these two. Channel Nine

BEC & JAKE SPOILERS

Aka the relationship that no one is placing any bets on.

Yeah, it seems as though these two have fizzled out.

Jake is apparently back home in Melbourne while Bec is in Perth.

According to the Daily Mail, Jake has also recently been spotted with popular nutritionist Sophie Guidolin in the Gold Coast.

Spoilers are suggesting they're still together! Channel Nine

BRETT & BOOKA SPOILERS

Aka the relationship that everyone is placing bets on.

If there was ever to be a success story, this is the one. The couple has been as strong as ever from day one and have been spotted hanging out after filming was completed.

Even though Booka has been sighted hanging out with fellow groom, and long-time friend, Jake, the musician has come out and assured fans that they are purely platonic.

Although there was some speculation that the couple didn't make it work as Booka doesn't follow the electrician on Instagram, the musician herself has come out and said that the only reason she doesn't follow any MAFS star is because of the "rules" and nothing more.

These two are a complicated pair. Channel Nine

JO & JAMES SPOILERS

These two seem like a ticking time bomb. In Sunday night's commitment ceremony, while Jo wrote stay, James wrote leave.

What's more, In last night's episode, Jo told brand new couple Johnny and Kerry that their relationship will be good for five days before things go sour like hers and James' did.

What's more, in an interview with Queensland radio duo Cliffo and Gabi after their wedding episode, Jo began by referring to her relationship in the past tense. While she quickly corrected herself, the damage had been done.

However, some recent developments suggest that maybe these two make it work after all. Earlier this month, The Wash papped Jo and James hugging and smiling while grabbing drinks together in Melbourne.

What's more, according to the So Dramatic podcast, James is quite the character at the dinner party this week. Apparently the star makes a move on intruder Kelly and is also involved in a huge argument with Belinda, at which point Patrick demands he apologises to his bride.

Alana may have spoiled their fate, big time. Channel Nine

ALANA & JASON SPOILERS

Spoiler alert - these two may be a success story. Our evidence is Alana literally telling Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo that she thinks her are Jason are going pretty good. Her use of present tense all but confirmed they're still an item.

These two are constantly being papped together. Channel Nine

BELINDA & PATRICK SPOILERS

We're pleased to say that this adorable couple has been papped left, right and centre since leaving the show - practically spoiling the fact that they've made it work.

Back in February, The Wash snapped Patrick with his wedding ring firmly on while having a boogie in Sydney. More recently, on Saturday 6th of March, the same publication spotted Patrick and Belinda together in Melbourne.

These newbies started off strong but word on the street is things take a turn for the worst. Channel Nine

KERRY & JOHNNY SPOILERS

Kerry and Johnny have only been part of the experiment for one night, but we've already got some spoilers about them.

According to the teasers for tonight, things go pear-shaped for these two after Johnny catches Kerry messaging her ex husband.

And in an interview for Woman's Day, Kerry revealed her former hubby even encouraged her to go on the show.

"I made sure fairly early in the process that I had his blessing but he told me to go for gold," Kerry explained.

The second intruder couple also got on like a house on fire, but that all may be about to change. Channel Nine

GEORGIA & LIAM SPOILERS

The second intruder couple, Georgia and Liam, also seemed chuffed with the experts' work, getting on like a house on fire. But that could all be about to change.

According to the So Dramatic podcast, in an upcoming episode, Georgia is not pleased to learn that Liam has been with over 50 people in the past.

However, just last week Georgia posted a story to her Instagram in which she was wearing her wedding ring.

Spoiler alert... we're not sure if these two work out. Channel nine

JAIMIE & CHRIS SPOILERS

And finally, tonight's "secret couple" Chris and Jaimie.

The teaser already highlights some tension between the pair when Jaimie confesses she is not a fan of nose rings... while Chris is literally wearing a nose ring.

And word on the street is Jaimie doesn't warm to her groom. Yeah, according to the So Dramatic podcast, apparently Chris doesn't last long in the experiment as he claims Jaimie is "psycho".

