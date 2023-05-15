Season one was filmed in Sydney's Northern Beaches. Channel 10/RealEstate.com

Season Two and Three - 2014 - 2015

A heritage-listed Hunters Hill mansion - Clifton - became the home of The Bachelor franchise for seasons two and three.

The stunning, 5,124 sqm estate has waterfront views with privacy (even from the riverfront) assured thanks to the 140-year-old Port Jackson fig trees that circle the battle axe Woolwich Road block.

Channel 10 was rumoured to be paying a whopping $25,000 per week to rent the property from its owners whilst filming the show.

For four seasons the show was filmed in the Sydney suburb of Hunters Hill. Channel 10/RealEstate.com

Season 4 and 5 - 2016 - 2017

For two years the show was filmed in a swanky, two-story mansion set on a 2.02-hectare property in the semi-rural town of Glenorie, about an hour's drive northwest of Sydney.

The sprawling property featured large manicured gardens, pristine lawns, a tennis court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, plus plenty of romantic nooks for private interludes mid-cocktail party.

This Glenorie mansion was ready for romance! Google Maps

Seasons Six, Seven, and Eight - 2018 - 2020

The Bachelor returned to its roots on Sydney's Northern Beaches for Nick Cummins, Matt Agnew, and Locky Gilberts' season of The Bachelor, setting up shop at Nelly's Farm, a Hamptons-inspired French Provincial estate in Oxford Falls.

Spread across five lush acres, the property was last purchased for $2.3 million in 2010.

Nellys Farm is located on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Channel 10

Season Nine - 2021

In 2021, Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson moved into a gorgeous French Provincial mansion in the Sydney suburb of Dural.

The sprawling property, dubbed "Le Chateau" (which translates to "The Castle" in French), sits on five acres and features authentically French architecture.

Its meticulously manicured grounds are also a wonder for the eye, with Parisian park-styled landscaping and statues of different animals adorning its feature fountain.

The 2021 Bachelor mansion transported its stars to France! Christie's International Real Estate

Season 10 - 2023

To mark a decade of being on air, the show moved from Sydney to the sunny Gold Coast in what was a major shake-up for the franchise.

Women from all across Australia tried their hand at love, living in a stunning waterfront mansion whilst the three Bachelors shacked up in the Bachelor Pad, aka the penthouse of a luxury high-rise building.

The Gold Coast mansion was the most modern yet! Channel 10

Season 11 - 2024

For the first time in the franchise's history, the show is moving out of NSW and to the state of Victoria and its capital city Melbourne.

"The secret with longevity in any relationship is to never take the other person for granted, and always be ready to reinvent the relationship as your needs change over time," longtime host Osher Gunsberg said.

"The relationship between The Bachelor franchise and our audience is no different, and taking this love story to Melbourne builds on the world's first season we have just seen, allowing us to take Australia's most romantic dating show to places it has never been before."

Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia's Head of Entertainment Caroline Swift said that Melbourne would provide the "perfect backdrop for love to blossom."

"A beautiful, sophisticated city filled with incredible restaurants, secret sexy bars, art galleries, live music, the list goes on," she said.

There is no word yet on when the new season will premiere, however given the last season started airing in January 2023, we can estimate it will air in January 2024.