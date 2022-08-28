Fellow reality stars were quick to congratulate the couple. Instagram

The couple's fans and friends were quick to share their support for the news.

MAFS alum Jules Robinson penned: "Bring on the wedding !! Eeekkkkk. Can’t wait to celebrate you too ! Love you both 😍 x," while Bachie host Osher wrote: "SEALED THE DEAL."

Fellow Bachie alum and friend of Holly's Carlie Hodges was equally thrilled, writing: "BEST NEWS EVER!!!!!"

While Holly's new bling is certainly eye-catching, it's not the first time Jimmy has presented his partner with a beautiful ring, sharing a token of his affection in the series finale of The Bachelor Australia.

The 100 per cent carbon neutral Larsen Jewellery ring was a sign of Jimmy's commitment to Holly. The bling featured a 2.01ct oval centre diamond, layered with 10 round brilliant cut diamonds in the hidden halo and the diamonds are set in 18ct rose gold.

The ring is said to be worth around $38,000! Instagram

With an estimated worth of $38,000, Larsen Jewellery's Anna Knapp revealed Jimmy had been consulted on the "unique and modern" ring that represented their love story.

"For me, love is getting home from a tough day a work together and cooking," Jimmy told Holly as he presented her with the ring.

"It's me leaving a note on your pillow when I know I'm not going to be there when you get home, it's having a fight, making up and growing from it, and I can't want to experience all these things with you. That's what this ring represents.

"Hol, I want you to know that I am in love with you and I can't wait for what the future has in store for us."

The Bachelor couple hope to tie the knot next year. Instagram

It should come as no surprise to fans that the loved-up duo have become engaged, with their romance playing out on screens and the happy couple continuing to share their joy on social media since then.

Holly and Jimmy moved in together in September as soon as their finale aired, setting up residence together in Jimmy's Bondi pad. At the time, Sydney was still in lockdown due to COVID and the duo had taken major relationship steps before ever going out on their first real-life date.

"We've moved in together, met each other's families, flown around Australia… and we still haven’t been to a restaurant or café together, we like to call it dating in reverse," Holly wrote on Instagram at the time.

Of course, the reversed process worked out well for the pair with Holly describing Jimmy as her "soulmate."

Congratulations to the happy couple on their exciting engagement news!