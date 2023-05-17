Who could resist that smile? Channel 10

Who will host The Bachelor Australia in 2024?

Just like he has for the past ten seasons, Osher Gunsberg will return as host of The Bachelor once more for season 11.

The show just wouldn't be the same without Osher solemnly saying "[insert name], you didn't receive a rose."

Where will The Bachelor Australia be filmed in 2024?

After nine seasons of filming across Sydney and one season of the Gold Coast, The Bachelor Australia is moving to Melbourne in 2024.

"The secret with longevity in any relationship is to never take the other person for granted, and always be ready to reinvent the relationship as your needs change over time," longtime host Osher Gunsberg said in a statement.

"The relationship between The Bachelor franchise and our audience is no different, and taking this love story to Melbourne builds on the world's first season we have just seen, allowing us to take Australia's most romantic dating show to places it has never been before."

The 2023 Bachelors Jed, Felix and Thomas. Channel 10

Who is The Bachelor for 2024?

After casting three Bachelors for the 2023 season, something tells us that Channel 10 will be inclined to repeat this for the 2024 season with multiple Bachelors.

One thing is for sure, we do hope we see greater diversity for our Bachelor/s, something that fans of the franchise have been pushing for years.

We may even see a repeat of Brooke Blurton's groundbreaking 2021 series of The Bachelorette where both male and female singles competed for Brooke's affection.

Something we do know for sure is that we may see an older Bachelor given Channel 10 has lifted the age limit from 40 to 50 for the new season.

These lucky ladies were head over heels for our three Bachelors in 2023. Channel 10

Who will be vying for a rose on The Bachelor Australia in 2024?

Casting is currently underway for the new season, with producers encouraging both men and women to apply.

Given the show has raised its age limit from 40 to 50, we may see an older demographic of singles looking for love on our screens.