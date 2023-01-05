In the new snap, the star is rocking a light blue retro suit, platinum blonde hair, and a moustache as he holds his hands out to the camera. Ten

Although Günsberg usually goes for a stiff-styled quiff, he is now sporting a more chilled and relaxed look.

Many fans are excited that the new show is back on our screens however some were confused about the host’s new image.

One person took to social media, saying, “I legit did not recognise Osher at first”, while another said, “I missed when Osher merged with Ron Burgundy and Ken”.

WATCH: Meet the three men on The Bachelors 2022

One person commented, “Omg he looks like an 80s TV game host”, another said, “I don’t think I can watch this if Osher seriously looks like this now”.

Osher was quick to jump in and defend his new look.

One comment said it looked like he was having a “mid-life crisis”, and Osher replied, “No, that was the electric Harley Davidson. This is just going blonde.”

Osher was quick to jump in and defend his new look. Ten

The Bachelor Australia has returned with triple the romance this year, with three handsome, unlucky in love dreamboats that are sure to leave viewers swooning over their screens.

Ahead of the season premiere on January 9, TV Week sat down with all THREE of this year's Bachies, Thomas, Jed and Felix for an EXCLUSIVE steamy insight into their journey to find love. You can find the exclusive chat here!