Despite this year’s season of The Bachelor Australia performing poorly - it received the lowest ratings in the show’s ten-year history - Channel Ten has announced there will be an 11th season and it’s currently in pre-production.
But Channel Ten also confirmed that a major change has been made for the 2024 season: there’s a new age limit for applicants.
Yes, producers have increased The Bachelor age limit from 40 to 50; which means it’s likely that they’re looking for older contestants.
Casting an older Bachelor and contestants could be the saving grace for the reality tv show as this year’s season was criticised by fans for featuring ‘two young men who clearly went on the show for fame, not love.’
Felix Von Hofe, 28, was constantly called out online for acting like a ‘player’ during the 10th season of The Bachelor (dubbed The Bachelors as it featured three Bachies) and Jed McIntosh, 25, was accused of going on the show to promote his band Mood Monroe.
The oldest Bachelor to date was Thomas Malucelli, who was a part of The Bachelors with Felix and Jed. Thomas was 35 at the time of filming and was the only Bachie from this year who didn’t cop lots of heat online.
After Thomas, the oldest Bachelor was Sam Wood who was featured in the 2015 season. Sam was 34 when his season of The Bachelor was filmed and not only was his season a hit ratings-wise, Sam is still with the woman he gave his final rose to: Snezana Markoski.
Ultimately, it looks like fans respond better to older Bachelors, meaning the new age limit change could help revitalise the show in 2024.
Of course, young contestants could still be cast on The Bachelor 2024; currently the show’s application page states that Channel Ten is looking for “single women and men between the ages of 21-50” who are available to film from July 2023... Watch this space.