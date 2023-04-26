Channel Ten has increased The Bachelor Australia age limit from 40 to 50. Ten

The oldest Bachelor to date was Thomas Malucelli, who was a part of The Bachelors with Felix and Jed. Thomas was 35 at the time of filming and was the only Bachie from this year who didn’t cop lots of heat online.

After Thomas, the oldest Bachelor was Sam Wood who was featured in the 2015 season. Sam was 34 when his season of The Bachelor was filmed and not only was his season a hit ratings-wise, Sam is still with the woman he gave his final rose to: Snezana Markoski.

In fact, Sam and Snezana are now married with four children.

WATCH: Sam and Snez Wood open up about parenting with ADHD

Ultimately, it looks like fans respond better to older Bachelors, meaning the new age limit change could help revitalise the show in 2024.

Of course, young contestants could still be cast on The Bachelor 2024; currently the show’s application page states that Channel Ten is looking for “single women and men between the ages of 21-50” who are available to film from July 2023... Watch this space.