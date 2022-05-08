He went on to gush about his wife, writing: "@snezanawood you really are the strongest and most beautiful person I know and like you, thank god the force is strong in little Harper."

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the couple's third daughter, the fourth for Snez, ever since they announced the news of the pregnancy back in November last year.

"Filled with joy to share that we are expecting another little girl. Baby number 4," Snez wrote at the time as she shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Sam was not far behind with his own sweet announcement to his Instagram, where he said: "Our ‘little’ family is about to become 6 with another little girl !!!"

Snez announced she was expecting another girl in November. Instagram

Sam and Snez are already proud parents to their daughters Charlie and Willow, who are two and four, as well as to Snezana's 16-year-old daughter Eve from a previous relationship.

The girls are undoubtedly overjoyed to have another sister around, with Sam having captured their reactions upon hearing the news that Snez was pregnant, which he shared to Instagram.

"We told Eve a couple of weeks ago but swipe across to see when we broke the news to the little girls this morning," he captioned the clip.

They're now a family of six! Instagram

The couple have come a long way since meeting on Sam's season of The Bachelor in 2015, where he chose Snez as his winner during the finale after falling head over heels for her.

It was only up from there on, with the pair having tied the knot in 2018 in a gorgeous Byron Bay ceremony, and now have four children between them.

Congrats to the happy family!

