It’s been months since the infamous Optus and Medibank data breaches occurred but now another breach has taken place. A department of the New South Wales (NSW) government has issued a warning that the personal information of some Service NSW customers was exposed to other logged in users.

As reported by 7 News, Service NSW’s chief executive officer Greg Wells said in an email to affected customers that the data breach occurred because of a website update to the “My Services” dashboard on March 20.

