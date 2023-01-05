All Sanity stores are set to close by April 2023. Facebook

One Facebook user wrote, “Sad times. You were the greatest. Glad to hear your online store will continue,” while another commented, “I am very sad to hear this. The majority (over 80%) of my DVD collection I owe due to my local store. The staff there were the best and so friendly and helpful. Am sad to see it close down.”

However, many understood the music retailer’s decision.

“Was only a matter of time. CD’s & DVD’s are ancient now thanks to Spotify & Netflix. Thanks for your service over the years helping me buy music,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another said, “I’m very sorry to hear that, but I totally understand the reasoning behind it. I wish you a very healthy online presence...”

WATCH: De-stress with this meditation music

Sanity was founded in 1980 by prominent Australian businessman, Brett Blundy and began operation with just one store located in Melbourne. Originally, the store was called Jetts but after multiple stores and a company were established, Jetts was rebranded as Sanity in 1992.

Ray Itaoui bought Sanity thirteen years ago and has owned the company ever since.