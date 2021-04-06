Samantha Armytage's post-Sunrise life has well and truly kicked into gear. And it seems as though the former host is ready to move on in one ways than one.
Earlier this month, Sam Armytage, 44, confirmed she was leaving Channel Seven's Sunrise live on-air.
“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different," she said.
“I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do," she said.
The presenter officially left the morning show on the 11th March and, while the 44-year-old celebrated her departure with many members of her Sunrise family, it seems she hasn't kept in touch with her former colleagues.
Sam Armytage has confessed she hasn't spoken to anyone from Sunrise.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Sam revealed that she has not yet been in touch with her Sunrise co-workers since her departure from the show.
"It's only been a few weeks so I've had a quiet time and haven't spoken to anyone."
The revelation comes not long after the scoop that show's current hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Natalie Barr did not attend Sam's farewell lunch.
Kochie (right) revealed why he and Natalie did not attend Sam's (left) farewell lunch.
As a last hurrah for the morning host, Sam organised a farewell lunch at a restaurant called Catalina in Sydney's Rose Bay.
Among the presenter's luncheon guests were her husband Richard Lavender, Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies, and more.
But a couple familiar faces were missing.... her longtime co-host Kochie and replacement presenter Natalie were not in attendance. And Kochie has since explained why.
Sam (left) has been replaced by journalist Natalie Barr (right).
Appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show with Natalie, Kochie was grilled as to why the pair didn't attend the farewell soirée.
"Well, we didn't know about it," the presenter said bluntly.
It seems as though Sam is well and truly ready to move on from her Sunrise past.