Sam Armytage has confessed she hasn't spoken to anyone from Sunrise. Getty

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Sam revealed that she has not yet been in touch with her Sunrise co-workers since her departure from the show.

"It's only been a few weeks so I've had a quiet time and haven't spoken to anyone."

The revelation comes not long after the scoop that show's current hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Natalie Barr did not attend Sam's farewell lunch.

Kochie (right) revealed why he and Natalie did not attend Sam's (left) farewell lunch. Channel Seven

As a last hurrah for the morning host, Sam organised a farewell lunch at a restaurant called Catalina in Sydney's Rose Bay.

Among the presenter's luncheon guests were her husband Richard Lavender, Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies, and more.

But a couple familiar faces were missing.... her longtime co-host Kochie and replacement presenter Natalie were not in attendance. And Kochie has since explained why.

Sam (left) has been replaced by journalist Natalie Barr (right). Channel Seven

Appearing on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show with Natalie, Kochie was grilled as to why the pair didn't attend the farewell soirée.

"Well, we didn't know about it," the presenter said bluntly.

It seems as though Sam is well and truly ready to move on from her Sunrise past.