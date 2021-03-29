Sam held a farewell lunch with Kylie in attendance. Instagram

Morning Show host Kylie Gillies, who was in attendance of the get together, has since come out to clear the air and tells of the real reason they weren't invited.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Kylie said that Sam hadn't actually planned a send-off, but when she asked her what she was doing that afternoon, they decided to do something at the very last minute.

"I was there... I said to Sam, 'What are you doing after work? You can't go home and do the washing. Let's go out and have [lunch]. Let's have a champagne; you can't go home'," she explained.

Nat and Kochie were not invited to Sam's send-off party. Channel Seven

When asked by radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson, whether Kylie was the one "responsible for this impromptu little get-together", Kylie agreed, squashing any reports of the Sunrise team being snubbed by Sam.

She also said that the on-air Sunrise team didn't go because they had already spent hours toasting with Sam at Seven's Martin Place studios.

"While we were on air [on The Morning Show], they all had some champagne in the office with Sam," Kylie said.

"While we were on air [on The Morning Show], they all had some champagne in the office with Sam." Instagram

The reports were sparked when Kochie and Nat appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show following the farewell soirée, where they were grilled as to why they didn't attend.

"Well, we didn't know about it... we had a postponed Christmas party the next day," Kochie said bluntly.

Natalie also chimed in and said: "And we had been having champagne in the office for a while."

Natalie and Kochie weren't the only Sunrise stars absent from Sam's send-off, as newsreader Edwina Bartholomew and weatherman Sam Mac also didn't attend.

Sam and Kochie have publicly bumped heads on numerous occasions. Channel Seven

Sam and Kochie have publicly bumped heads on numerous occasions, where just last year the pair engaged in an on-air tiff regarding COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Sam confirmed she was leaving the Channel Seven show live on-air, saying that the "time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise".

With Sam gone, long-time newsreader Natalie Barr has taken the reigns.