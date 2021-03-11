Sunrise host Samantha Armytage (left) wrapped up her final – and very emotional – day at Seven's breakfast show on Thursday. Seven

After Richard greeted his wife on the couch, co-host David “Kochie” Koch wasted no time asking the pair to dish the details of their very private wedding.

“It was a very private day, it was beautiful,” Richard told Kochie, before revealing only 10 people were in attendance on the day due to COVID restrictions.

“We had my best friend and Sam had her best friend and it was a really nice day – very low key, and when the time is right, we’ll have a soiree for our 250 best friends.”

The 60-year-old then reflected on his and Sam’s first meeting before admitting that as “corny” as it sounds, it was love at first sight.

In a special live segment, Sam's hubby Richard (right) and beloved pooch Banjo visited the studio. Seven

“Well, we met at a friend’s birthday party – right at the end,” Richard said. “I remember seeing her, and I got this really nice feeling and I thought, ‘that’s my girl!’

He then went on to say that after jokingly asking one of Sam’s friends for her phone number the following day, the two eventually started dating and the rest is history.

When asked why he loves Sam, Richard had plenty to say, labelling her as “complete”.

“She’s wonderful… great family girl, which is also very important to me,” he added, before explaining it’s lovely to be able to find someone to love.

Sam chimed in: “It sort of just made sense, didn’t it?”

She continued: “I’d sort of been hanging out all those years, doing all the things I love to do and I was thinking, ‘who is like me?’ I was doing a lot of stuff on my own.

“And then when I met Richard I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s like the other half. He’s literally the other half. He loves all the things I love and now I have someone to do all of those things with.

“We’re great mates and we have a great time. And that’s the most important thing isn’t it? We have such as great friendship as well,” she added.

The Sunrise host went on to say her relationship with Richard led her back to her country girl roots, which she's steered away from, due to work and life commitments.

“And then I was like, ‘OK, I’m home’,” she added.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!