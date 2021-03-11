Edwina (right) shared a sweet selfie of herself and Sam. Instagram

Now, as the host takes her final bow from the show, she's been flooded with tributes left, right and centre.

Leading the pack was her long-time work wife Edwina Bartholomew, who wrote: "A few weeks back I popped in to see @sam_armytage and her husband, Rich at home.

"We ate BBQ chook while Molly fed Banjo scotch finger biscuits on the floor."

The television personality continued: "Sam was so incredibly happy (not about the biscuits, Banjo's on a diet).

"She was just so incredibly content with life. After a turbulent year and the loss of her beautiful Mum, it was just so wonderful to see."

Edwina ended her post with a beautiful lament for her talented pal.

"Go well. Sleep well. Thanks for your friendship (and all the clothes I stole from your wardrobe over the years). You have been like a big sister to me and I know the next chapter will be even better than the last xx."."

Larry also shared his own parting words for Sam. Instagram

Meanwhile, another of Sam's co-stars Larry Emdur shared his own parting words for Sam.

"Always fun on tv , always funerer off tv . Luvyagutz @sam_armytage . I know you'll love this next chapter of your life, 'coz you'll be able to watch @morningshowon7 everyday and that gives me little tv tingles ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ wishing you Lots of luv and laughter Sammy xx"

And Kylie Gillies possibly had the best one of all - sharing a video reel of highlights featuring Sam out and about, on-set and generally, just having a rip roaring time with her colleague over the years.

"You are ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS Sammy! We'll miss you ❤️ It's not goodbye. But see ya' later Darl. Xxx," she penned.

Sam fought back tears as she announced her decision to quit the show. Seven

Following Sam's announcement, former host of the show Mel Doyle also weighed in on her exit, with her own slice of wisdom told to Nova's Fitzy & Wippa.

Speaking of her own time on Sunrise, she explained: "For me it was the nights, it was having my nights back. It was not having to eat dinner at 5pm and go to bed at 7.30, I could watch TV at like 8pm!" said Mel, who co-hosted the show from 2002 to 2013.

Mel explained that Sam's body clock may take some time to adjust after having to get up so early for morning TV.

"Oh my goodness, it will probably take a little while to get out of the rhythm, as you guys know it's a pretty tough gig getting up," she added.

This article originally featured on our sister site, Now To Love.

