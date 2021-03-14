“I like to think of it as, same same but different. I can’t wait!” Natalie Barr (pictured) said of her new appointment as Sunrise co-host. Supplied

Kochie was just as pleased with the new appointment and raved about Natalie in a statement.

“Nat has been there every step of the way as we've evolved Sunrise over the past 18 years.

“Our viewers know Nat is way more than just a newsreader. For years she has always stepped up as a co-host, filling in for Sam and I, and spent much of last year leading our coverage of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

“We all love her wicked sense of humour and no-nonsense approach to life. Nat and I have always had a very close relationship – I've seen her sons grow into fine young men, walked The Kokoda Track with her husband, Drew, and her mum Julie is so gorgeous. Nat is a wonderful person, with a wonderful family, and I can't wait to sit alongside her as we continue to evolve Sunrise.”

Natalie will join longtime co-host David "Kochie" Koch on the desk. Channel Seven

On Monday, Sam shocked fans when she announced her resignation live on air.

“The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise,” she said in an emotional piece-to-camera

"I have always been brave and fearless in my career and this decision is no different.”

She added: “I want to take a break and find some peace and calm. I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings, which not many people on television can say they do,"