"To see each other after so long apart, the longest he hadn't seen the Queen for, was very special," a source claimed to the authors, according to Town & Country.

After Prince Harry attended his grandfather's funeral solo, some royal observers speculated that his wife Meghan Markle didn't want to face her royal relatives after the pair's bombshell Oprah interview.

However, it was soon revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was advised not to fly due to being in late stages of pregnancy.

The Duke's funeral saw the first time Prince Harry and Prince William reunited publicly since Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview. Getty

While she may not have attended the funeral in person, Meghan did pay her respects through sending a wreath accompanied by a handwritten note to be laid during the service.

The wreath had a very special meaning behind it. It was designed by florist Willow Crossley, who completed some floral arrangements for Harry and Meghan's wedding and for their son Archie's christening, and it contained specially-requested flowers to represent the late Duke's life.

William and Harry reunited prior to the funeral, as they met at a gathering at Windsor Castle before the procession behind Prince Philip's coffin started.

In the televised funeral for the late Duke, the brothers were seen looking sombre as they walked together behind their grandfather’s coffin.