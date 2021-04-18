Harry and William walked together for Prince Philip's funeral. Getty

They did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession. Getty

The visuals of the brothers behind their late grandfather's coffin share a striking resemblance to the funeral procession of Princess Diana's.

In September 1997, mourners all over the world watched and wept as 15-year-old Prince William and 12-year-old Prince Harry said goodbye to their beloved mother.

The brothers, flanked by their father Prince Charles and grandfather Prince Philip, walked behind Diana's casket as part of the funeral procession.

Prince Harry has since revealed that having to follow the coffin was a traumatic experience for him.

Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind their mother's casket as part of her funeral procession. Getty

Speaking to Newsweek back in 2017, Harry said: "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television.

"I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today."

While William is more prone to the royals' 'never complain, never explain' ethos, sources have revealed that the heir to the throne was similarly "terrified" to walk behind the casket.

As such, it was the now-departed Prince Philip who reportedly encouraged the young royal to take the brave steps.

During the funeral, the brothers were flanked by Prince Philip (left) and Prince Charles (right), as well as accompanied by Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer (middle). Getty

Royal author Ingrid Seward revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh apparently told the 15-year-old: "I'll walk if you walk".

"At first William flatly refused." the author claimed. "Charles pleaded with him and said that it would be utterly wrong of him not to accompany them.

"Prince Philip weighed into the argument and eventually William agreed to take part - but only on the condition that his grandfather walked beside him."

The late Duke also reportedly said at the time: "It’s about the boys. They’ve lost their mother."

Prince Philip tragically passed away on Friday 9th April, 2021. In the wake of the 99-year-old's death, both Prince William and Prince Harry have found ways to honour their grandfather.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry look at all the floral tributes to Diana outside of Kensington Palace. Getty

In his own tribute, Prince William shared a sweet photo of Philip with his great-grandson Prince George (captured by Kate Middleton herself) to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account. The accompanying caption read: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family....

"Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Harry also released a statement in tribute, shared via his official Archewell website. He wrote: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

Rest In Peace, Prince Philip.