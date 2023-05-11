Major tabloid apologises to Prince Harry as phone-hacking trial starts
The Duke of Sussex is suing a UK publisher for unlawful information gathering.
- by
New Idea team
The high court trial for a tabloid newspaper's phone hacking scandal has recently commenced. Prince Harry, who has a public involvement in the case, is due to testify as a witness in June as him and tens of other celebrities are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for alleged unlawful gathering of information.
This will mark the first time a member of British Royalty has taken the stands since the 19th century.
The claimants accuse the UK publisher of accessing private information illicitly between 1991 and 2011.
WATCH: Prince Harry in court for Associated Newspapers trial. Article continues after video.
While MGN is contesting these allegations, documents lodged with the London High Court reveal that the publisher admitted the use of a private investigator on one circumstance to unlawfully gather information in 2004.
In regards to this one admitted occasion, the documents extend an apology to the Prince, saying it (the publisher) "unreservedly apologises and accepts that [Harry] is entitled to appropriate compensation."
While Harry was not present for the commencement of the hearing, he is one of four witnesses due to present evidence in person.
Prince Harry at the High Court in London.
Getty
Other prominent figures who are suing include Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost and Doreen Lawrence.
David Sherborne, the lawyer representing Harry has said, "Prince or not, the blatantly unlawful and illegal methods that were used by the defendant … was quite frankly appalling.
"No-one should have been subjected to that."
WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at High Court in London. Article continues after video.
Previously, Prince Harry made the allegation in court documents that his brother, Prince William was also preparing to fight the publisher. Rather than appearing in court, the Duke of Sussex alleged that his brother settled for "a very large sum of money".
The trial is set to continue for seven weeks, in which Harry will appear in person in June.