The high court trial for a tabloid newspaper's phone hacking scandal has recently commenced. Prince Harry, who has a public involvement in the case, is due to testify as a witness in June as him and tens of other celebrities are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for alleged unlawful gathering of information.

This will mark the first time a member of British Royalty has taken the stands since the 19th century.

The claimants accuse the UK publisher of accessing private information illicitly between 1991 and 2011.

