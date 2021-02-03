Penny McNamee (pictured) and her Home and Away cast mates are well inclined to share more than a few behind the scenes snaps from the set. Instagram

"MEET CAROL ," Penny began.

"For 37 years, Carol has worked behind the scenes at @channel7 making all the wonderful food you see on screen."

She continued: "But more than that, she has been a beloved friend to us all. Carol is now set to retire to spend time with her lovely husband Graeme and her sons."

Penny then went on to explain some of the wonderful ways Carol has supported the cast and crew of Home and Away.

"Carol, thank you for being a mother to us all. Thank for the cuddles when I was teary and tired from getting up to babies in the night. Thank you for making cheese and ham toasties for us all (especially when I pregnant and had morning sickness).

"Thank you for taking photos of special moments and printing them off for us. Thank you for remembering our birthdays and baking us our favourite cake. Thank you for always organising the farewell cards. But mostly, thank you for the warm smile and chat every morning. You will be so missed and we are all so lucky to have spent our days with you."

Penny (left) shared a sweet tribute to Carol (right), who has worked hard behind the scenes of Home and Away. Instagram

Penny's sweet tribute showed another side to the soap that fans don't often get to see.

Others who had also been involved in the show then took to the comments section to share their memories and well-wishes for Carol.

Former director of the show, Caroline Bell Booth, wrote: "I concur! Thank you Carol - you always put so much care & thought in to your important contributions to each scene. Enjoy a wonderful retirement."

Another behind the scenes worker stated: "A happy and well deserved retirement... a wonderful lady that always stopped and gave us 5 minutes of he time every morning before she started work."

Former actress Raechelle Banno also added: "What a woman."

Fans also shared their love for Carol's work, with one person writing: "People like this make a workplace so much better."

Emily Symons, who currently plays Marilyn, is also partial to sharing insights from behind the scenes of the show.

As Australia emerged from lockdown last year, she shared a picture of one of the crew members, Rose-a-lee Angrisano, who is a standby makeup artist.

Alongside a cute selfie of the pair, Emily wrote: "Love my little Rosie @rosealeeangrisano. All our amazing crew wearing such lovely masks these days."

It certainly seems as though the Home and Away cast are well looked after on-set, and these posts serve as a reminder that there is always more going on behind the scenes than you'd think.

We'll look forward to more little snippets from the cast this year as Home and Away returns to our screens this week. Bring it on!

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.