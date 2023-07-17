Method

Heat an oiled stockpot over a medium to high heat. Add onion and bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, or until bacon is lightly golden and onion is soft. Add soup, pasta sauce and 1 litre (4 cups) water. Stir to combine. Bring to boil. Add pasta. Stir to fully immerse pasta in liquid. Cover with lid. Gently boil, stirring every 3 minutes, for 10 minutes. Uncover. Stir in zucchini and beans. Cover with lid. Gently boil for a further 5 minutes, or until pasta and vegetables are tender. Remove. Stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Season pasta with pepper. Serve with parmesan.

TIP: You can replace curly fettuccine with regular fettuccine, tagliatelle or linguine. We used a napoletana sauce for this recipe, however any flavoured pasta sauce can be used.