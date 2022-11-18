Ten

When will the new Neighbours show be airing?

We don't have too much detail yet - but it has been confirmed the show will return in 2023!

Will the original cast be returning to Neighbours?

A number of fan favourites are due to return, including Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson, Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy and Ryan Moloney as Toadie Rebecchi.

Why did Neighbours originally end?

After nearly four decades on our screens, it was confirmed on 3rd March 2022 that the beloved soap was coming to an end.

The sad news was announced via the official Neighbours Twitter account.

"We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June," the first Tweet in the series read.

The statement went on to explain the reasoning behind the axing.

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

The Tweet continued by thanking the show's "amazing" and "loyal" fans, while also promising to deliver an unforgettable finale.

"We know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."