Neighbours is officially coming to an end. Ten

"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show."

The Tweet went on to thank the show's "amazing" and "loyal" fans, while also promising to deliver an unforgettable finale.

"We know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours."

Neighbours has been on our screens for nearly 37 years. Ten

The news first broke that the soap was being pulled from air in the UK in February, at which point fans took to to save Ramsay street as filming halted Down Under.

Currently, almost 70,000 devoted viewers have signed a petition entitled "Don't Axe Neighbours" in an attempt to keep the show on British free-to-air television network, Channel 5.

Given that much of its production funding came from the UK stakeholder, its removal from Channel 5 left the future of the soap in doubt in Australia, with the pin having finally been pulled.

Following the news that Neighbours was on its last legs, it was reported that some of the show's former stars might be making an epic comeback for the series' farewell.

Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) is said to have told executives that he will be in Melbourne this April and could potentially make a return to Ramsay Street for the finale. Ten

According to The Sun, Ian Smith, 83, has agreed to return to the show as the iconic Harold Bishop and will reportedly start filming this month.

The publication also claimed that the big wigs are in contact with Guy Pearce, who portrayed Mike Young on the soap.

Meanwhile, Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson) is said to have told executives that he will be in Melbourne this April and could potentially make a return to Ramsay street.

The actor apparently wants to be accompanied by pop sensation Kylie Minogue, who played his wife, Charlene, during their time on the show.