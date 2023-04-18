Mischa Barton is set to play Reece in the Neighbours revival. Getty

“With Neighbours launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” Jason said.

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad,” he continued.

Production has already begun on the Neighbours revival in Melbourne and it’s set to air on Channel Ten and Prime Video Australia later this year. The show will also be available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee in both the US and the UK.

WATCH: Guy Pearce addresses return to Neighbours

Mischa joins multiple Australian actors who will reprise their Neighbours’ roles in the revival.

For example, Stefan Dennis (who plays Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (who plays Dr Karl Kennedy), Ryan Moloney (who plays Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi), Jackie Woodburne (who plays Susan Kennedy) and Ian Smith (who plays Harold Bishop) are all set to return to Ramsay Street.