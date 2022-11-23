Set to air early 2023 on Network 10, Amazon Freevee, and Prime Video, fans were immediately curious as to which of their beloved Neighbours characters will return. Amazon Studios

Fans have joined in on the speculation, questioning if any big names may reappear as a result of the show’s newly found international reach.

Fan favourite, Guy Pearce, addressed the upcoming reboot on The Project, exclaiming, “Of course we all thought it was over but…it ain’t!”

When asked about his character’s open-ended storyline in the 2022 finale (where Mike Young moves back to Ramsay Street), Pearce joked, “I’ve just inadvertently committed myself to another four years…I’ll call my American agent and go, ‘yeah, forget about all that other work’.”

Despite his busy schedule, we can’t help but wonder…will Pearce make a cameo in Neighbours 2023? Pearce himself feeds these suspicions, explaining that there is still much to be discovered about his beloved character.

“I’ve just inadvertently committed myself to another four years" - could Guy Pearce be returning? Amazon Studios

Considering all that is yet to be known about the reboot, it is still in question whether other familiar faces will be appearing in the new series. It is likely, however, that audiences will also acquaint themselves with some new Ramsay Street residents.