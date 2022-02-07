Neighbours is to be pulled from Channel 5 in the UK. Ten

"Neighbours has been a staple on UK screens for over 35 years - and has been watched by generations. It now faces the axe due to reports that Channel 5 are struggling to come to a deal with Fremantle Media," the petition reads.

"Neighbours is more than just a TV show - it is a source of comfort and entertainment for generations of fans who have watched it for decades - it is one of the most loved TV shows in the UK and brings lots of viewers from all backgrounds to Channel 5's catalogue of channels. Even Adele is a fan. Channel 5 - we plead with you - please find a way to keep Neighbours on air."

International fans of the show aren't the only ones rallying behind it, Neighbours alum Jason Donovan, who starred as Scott Robinson alongside pop icon Kylie Minogue (Charlene Mitchell), has also addressed the controversial decision.

Jason and Kylie starred as Scott Robinson (right) and Charlene Mitchell (left) on Neighbours. Ten

Upon learning the news, the actor tweeted: "@neighbours changed the Australian television landscape. It launched many careers over decades including mine. Engaged and entertained audiences for generations. Hoping that it will find a new home with another U.K. broadcaster and continue to provide opportunity and entertainment."

A spokesperson from Channel 5 confirmed the decision to Digital Spy on Sunday.

"Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

The representative added: "We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years. We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however, our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

"Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer." Ten

Fremantle Media executive producer Jason Herbison also spoke about the decision on Sunday afternoon, expressing that there are "ongoing discussions" about the show's future overseas.

“Our audience remains steady and [Australian partner] Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5],” he said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“These discussions are ongoing, however, there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.