You can see how much they want to make their mums proud as they “concentrated the most [out of] the whole season.”

And make their mums proud they did, as even though they didn’t win the prize money, what they did win on My Kitchen Rules is not something that's measured by wealth... but by heart.

You see, Nick’s brother is autistic and would never try food outside of his comfort zone like seafood. However after he watched his two idols cook as the crowd cheers them on, he actually ate seafood for the first time at MKR HQ!

"My mom can go out to dinner with him now as he just loves to try new things and even wants to cook," his proud big brother beamed.

Plus they even walked away with priceless advice from MKR judges Colin, Manu, and Nigella which will stay with them forever.

From “Tasting EVERYTHING, to texture, balance, presentation and most importantly believe in yourself,” which the boys explained they struggled with the most in the kitchen.

This guidance ultimately saved the duo when they tasted their Kangaroo Tartare “over 30 times!” (Looking back they noted how lucky that tactic was, considering they cooked for French chef Manu, where Tartare first became popular.)

Describing how “nerve-wracking” it was to put a plate in front of the judges, as “they're so stone-faced like you try and get a little read on it, but you can't.”

However, as we know readers, the judges are the biggest sweethearts as they “remind us what we are capable of and that we just need to believe in ourselves.” (As mentioned above!)

What’s next for the Kings Of Protein? Nick and Christian are planning to open a restaurant in the future and in the meantime, hopefully cook for Gordon Ramsay!

“We deal with Colin yelling at us every other day. So what what's another great chef yelling,” the two best friends finished with a laugh.

