According to the latest Café Pulse Report 2021, oat milk has been the fastest growing plant-based milk in out of home café beverages during COVID-19 trading.

“This is the year of oat milk. It’s the fastest growing plant-based milk, and we’re only just beginning to see the craze take off in Australia," MILKLAB General Manager of Marketing Serge Costi said.

"MILKLAB Oat has been developed in collaboration with baristas, with the single aim of creating the perfect alternative milk to enhance the coffee experience.”

“You’re not a true coffee snob unless you’re a milk snob. It’s arguably the most important ingredient to the perfect coffee experience," said Chritos Panas, DTOWN Coffee Roasters.

"Since oat milk is now one of the most requested alternatives to dairy, we were thrilled to collaborate with MILKLAB to add our expertise and understanding of what coffee drinkers are looking for to create the most delicious, creamy coffee experience.”

MILKLAB Oat will initially be available at café facilities, including through petrol and convenience stores, and will later appear on shelves nationwide.