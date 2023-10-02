MasterChef Australia judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong. Instagram

In August, his wife Lauren marked a bittersweet milestone on Father's Day, when her two kids' father was missing.

Penning a tribute on Instagram, "Beyond just being a Dad, he dreamed one day to be a Nonno. I wish he had that chance."

Posting a carousel of photos of Jock with his two youngest kids, remembering the good times: "Jock never really grew up: he taught the kids ways to do things that would drive me crazy - from dunking their roast chicken directly INTO the gravy boat as it was the safest way to cover the entire surface area, how to wedge a whole donut into their mouth at one time, to scaring the absolute sh-- out of me for a laugh."

Melissa continued on in her interview how everyone deals with grief differently and asked her fans to respect her wishes “to approach this moment in my time with respect and to go gently with it."

Discussing Jock's impact, not only because he was famous: “When someone leaves us, it affects so many people, whether or not it’s someone who has a public profile. When someone leaves your life, it affects a whole community of people, and each one of them is dealing with that loss in a different way.”

