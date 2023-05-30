Instagram

One of the earliest on-set images that the trio shared from their first season of MasterChef together.

"From the moment @zonfrillo @andyallencooks and I stepped foot into the @masterchefau kitchen together, I think we knew we were about to be part of something special," wrote Melissa as she celebrated the launch of MasterChef 2020.

Sharing in the sentiment, Andy referred to both Melissa and Andy as "legends" and his "partners in crime."

"I can't wait to go on this journey with them. I'm so glad we're in this together."

Jock added:"It's a privilege to be asked, & I can't wait to get in the kitchen with Melissa and Andy to uncover Australia's next MasterChef!"

"Bonding is turning out to be ridiculously fun," Andy captioned this post from November, 2019, shortly after news of the trio joining MasterChef as judges became public.

"If this whole food thing goes tits up, should we have a go as newscasters next, @zonfrillo @andyallen?" Melissa captioned this hilarious post.

To celebrate Jock's birthday in August 2020, Melissa shared this on-set photo of her colleague and friend to celebrate.

"He's going to hate this, but sending a huge, public HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my work husband, @zonfrillo. More than just a funny mofo, you are grace, kindness, tenacity, and loyalty through it all. Big love."

"Well, this is cool! Thank you @aacta for welcoming us into a strange new world with this wee (surprisingly heavy) award. We are over the moon!⁣," Melissa captioned this photo in December 2020.

"Big love to @endemolshineau @bensonmarty, Pete Newman, the incredible Fennessy legends, and @channel10au for believing in us and inviting us onto the winning team. "

"As @zonfrillo accurately put it, we’re just the garnish on top of the masterpiece that is the hard work of a bloody beautiful army of people we are lucky to now call family. #aacta "

Did someone say birthday?



Whilst filming the 2021 season of MasterChef, Melissa celebrated her birthday on set with her closest pals.

"Thankyou for the wonderful birthday wishes! We ate a lot of cake on set as a precursor to my birthday today, and we're not sorry. 🍰"

Melissa and her security detail.....did someone say Bond?

Practising social distancing in the MasterChef kitchen!

Pucker up!

"Doing our bit for World Pizza Day," Andy captioned this post of best bud Jock as they pigged out on pizza.

One final awards event together, the trio en route to the 2022 AACTA Awards where MasterChef won the category of 'Best Reality Show.'

Andy has revealed that grieving the loss of Jock will be a "forever process." Instagram

"When I met you 5 years ago I knew our lives were about to change forever. What I didn't realise is how close Alex and I would become outside of the kitchen with you, Lauren, and your kids," Jock shared to his Instagram as he farewelled his friend and brother.

"You've become such an inspirational and important part of our lives. Sure, you've taught me so much about food, but it's the lessons I learnt about what it means to be a great father, husband, and friend that I'll take away from our time together and will last forever."

"I'll miss the way you mentored me and every contestant that walked into the MasterChef kitchen, I'll miss you ordering the entire menu no matter how many dishes deep and making me eat every last bite, I'll miss your morning on-set coffees that made me shake from the amount of caffeine you were able to extract out of every individual bean, I'll miss the morning FaceTimes with Loz, Alfie, and Isla, but overall I'll miss you looking out for me every single day."

"Thanks for making me constantly laugh and being there when I needed to cry. You really were the complete package mate and life will never be the same without you."

"Four years ago, the three of us stood on a precipice and leapt together. I could never have guessed how much of an impact your arrival in my life would have, or that we would be saying goodbye to you so soon. You were always supposed to be the bulletproof one who outlived us all."



"In that time, you showed me what true excellence looks like both in the kitchen and outside of it; your kindness and generosity, the many lives you’ve lived, the way you carried far more on your shoulders than most could ever know," Melissa wrote in a tribute to her dear friend on May 2nd, 2023.

"Thank you for challenging me daily, for making me better, my work buddy and friend, purveyor of excellent morning coffees, and hater of pears, okra, and nasturtiums."