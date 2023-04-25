Alex Davey and Andy Allen. Instagram

How did Andy and Alex meet?

In an interview with TV WEEK, Andy spilled details about how he met Alex at a party.

However, it wasn't until someone told her where he was from that she even knew who he was.

"When we met, she had no idea who I was," he explained.

"We were both at a party just after I won, and a few people were talking about it. She kept saying, 'You won MasterChef?' She thought it was a joke," Andy told TV WEEK.

Not knowing who Andy was may have been a recipe for their success as the chef could be sure that she was interested in him for the right reasons.

When did they officially get together?

The night the two met was not to eventuate in love, at least initially.

In fact, a few years went past until the two finally crossed each other’s paths again, and this time the judge made sure to ask her out.

Luckily, they were both single after all that time because they would be ready to spend forever together four years later.

"She thought it was a joke." Instagram

Are Andy and Alex engaged?

Four years after reuniting, Andy popped the question, and as one expects, the chef was scared Alex may reject him.

In an interview with TV Week, he explained in detail how he went about his international proposal in New Zealand.

Andy recounted how he’d barely left Melbourne Airport when the nerves started to hit him because he was worried going through security would give away his plans.

Clearly, the judge had never travelled with jewellery before or perhaps the nerves faded his better judgement.

"I was so scared about the ring going off in the scanner at the airport and having to drop down on one knee and propose in front of the security guards," Andy told the publication.

Even though Andy successfully evaded any slip-ups while the couple travelled to New Zealand, the chef ran into some bad luck once they entered the country.

"I drove down to what I was told was a nice secluded beach," Andy explains. "But when we got there, there were more than 300 people on the beach, and the only free spot I could find was next to a couple of 16-year-olds violently pashing. It was the least romantic spot ever!"

In an attempt to save the moment, Andy made the swift decision to ask Alex to take a walk with him, and when they found an intimate spot, he decided to get down on one nervous knee.

Despite his insecurities about her answer, he was welcomed by an emotional outburst from Alex as she, perhaps, too gleefully reacted to the news.

The only thing is she forgot to actually give Andy an answer.

"She was so shocked, she basically collapsed on my shoulder," Andy said. "I pretty much had to ask her if it was a 'yes'. She was very shocked."

Alex couldn't stop crying when he proposed. Instagram

Have Andy and Alex had to face relationship hurdles?

It is easy to assume that being asked to become a judge on a show you once won years before would be an incredibly complimentary offer.

However, for Andy, it posed a risk to his relationship.

Before he confirmed with the show that he would be joining Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo, he needed to have an important conversation with Alex.

Alex is based in Sydney, and because MasterChef is filmed in Melbourne, it meant that the couple would have to agree to attempt long-distance and make it work.

"Alex is in Sydney and I'm in Melbourne for filming, so we had to talk about how we would make long-distance work.

"But we were both so excited about the opportunity that we knew we could get through anything together."

When faced with this challenge, Andy decided to reach out to his former mentor and ex MasterChef judge, Matt Preston, for advice.

Matt spoke candidly with Andy about how he can best juggle his relationship and the demanding MasterChef film schedule.

Andy recalled how Matt basically told him the only way to make it work is always to find time for each other.

“He said it can be hard with filming, and to make sure I set aside days to have a long weekend with Alex and time away from the set,” said Andy.

The couple on holiday in the city of love. Instagram

Do the couple cook together?

As the saying goes, opposites attract, and while that may not always be true, most of the time, balance keeps relationships healthy.

Obviously, Andy has a deep love and appreciation for the art of cooking, but according to the renowned cook, his future wife doesn’t have culinary chops.

Andy spilled to TV WEEK, "She'll hate me saying this, but Alex flat out can't cook.

"It's very much a case of opposites attract on that front. Of course, we have the same morals and values, but she doesn't cook."

Considering that having the same values and morals are essential ingredients for a strong relationship, Andy will be just fine that Alex may not know how to make a risotto.

Who else has Andy dated?

Way back in 2013 to 2016, Andy was linked to Home and Away star Charlotte Best, who played Annie Campbell on the show.

Although the couple was mostly private about their relationship in 2015, Annie and Andy opened up in an interview with ELLE Magazine to reveal secrets about their relationship.

They spoke about meeting on a blind date that went wrong but did not get in the way of the two becoming inseparable.

“We both travel separately for work but are also very lucky to get to travel together a lot. Downtime is stagnant in both our careers and so far we have been able to make it work really well,” Charlotte said.

It appears Andy has a thing for women who can’t cook because, in their interview, he ousted Charlotte for being useless in the kitchen.

“Charlotte has caused herself to be locked out of the kitchen on numerous occasions. She's hopeless. Sh-t hits the fan, literally. Char just bought me a pasta making machine, so I'd say my signature dish (at the moment), is pasta” he said.

Both parties have remained silent about the reasons for their split.

Alex is already planning the wedding. Instagram

When was the wedding?

In October 2022, the couple sealed the deal with a luxurious wedding at the historic Terrara House in Southern New South Wales.

Guests included the likes of Magdalena Roze and her husband Darren Robertson, Melissa Leong and her boyfriend Rob Mason, and even former Bachelor alum Cat Henesey-Smith.

The lovebirds then went on to enjoy a luxurious honeymoon at Huka Lodge in Taupo, New Zealand.

Awwww, what a dream!

