"Gratuitous hot dad post, a day late." Instagram

In the post, Melissa uploaded a stunning black-and-white photo of Rob, and fans and friends were immediately taken by the barber.

"What a babe," 2020 MasterChef winner Emelia Jackson said.

"How good is love. Happy for you babetown," one user wrote, before another added: "Love hearing you happy."

More comments followed in suit, with everyone clearly happy and supportive of Melissa and Rob together.

The MasterChef judge is happier than ever. Ten

It comes after the 38-year-old sparked dating rumours over the weekend, where Melissa shared several Instagram Stories about Rob.

One of the posts included a photo of herself preparing breakfast with Rob's daughters, where she captioned it: "Breakfast tacos for the squad."

She then uploaded a photo of Rob on Father's Day, and wrote: "Hottest dad. Cutest babes."

Rob also shared a candid shot of Melissa to his own Instagram a few days ago, where she commented that it was "just the beginning."

Rob shared this sweet photo of Melissa. Instagram

It comes after the MasterChef star announced her separation from husband Joe Jones last year in December, almost four years after they tied the knot in California.

She shared the news of their split via Instagram late last year, writing that the “time had come” for the pair to part ways.

“It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of the two on their wedding day.

“We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not be making any further comment as our private lives have, and will always remain exactly that. We wish you peace at the end of such a challenging year for all.”

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony today!