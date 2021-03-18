Michelle Obama has voiced her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's history-making interview. Getty

Appearing on the US' NBC's News' Today, Michelle Obama gave her thoughts on ex-royals' claims, particularly those of race.

"Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of colour." Michelle said. "So it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated."

"I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all." the lawyer added.

Former US President Obama has attended Prince Harry's Invictus Games. Getty

In the explosive interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle told the TV host there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he was born".

The former Duchess went on to tell her friend that those comments were "relayed to (her) from Harry from conversations that family had with him".

Michelle isn't the only one to speak out about these awful claims.

Meghan Markle's own father, Thomas Markle, has also voiced his opinion, siding firmly with the royals over his own daughter.

Speaking to ITV on the day following the interview, Thomas suggested that the racist comment was merely "a dumb question".

Harry and Meghan claimed there were some concerns over their son Archie's skin colour from within the royal family. CBS

"I have great respect for the royals, and I don't think the British royal family are racist at all." he said. "The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist."

Prince William has also spoken out about his brother's claims, insisting the monarchy is "very much not a racist family".

Oprah's friend Gayle recently revealed that William and Harry have finally spoken over the phone in the aftermath of the interview, however the ex-royal claimed these chats were "unproductive".