According to Meghan, Palace officials informed her that her child would not have a title, and raised "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Oprah asks her more about this, with Meghan telling her: "That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him."

She added that her security concerns only deepened throughout her last few months of pregnancy.

"They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince, which would be different to protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy," the former actress explained.

NOTE: When Meghan references "The Firm", this is presumably those who run the administrative side of the royal family. That includes private secretaries, equerries and senior staff who control logistics and protocol.

In the Oprah interview, she also refused to name the person who commented on Archie's skin colour citing it would be too damaging for them.

