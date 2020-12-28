Reportedly, Meghan Markle (pictured) has had plans to become President since high school. Getty

In his new biography, Meghan Misunderstood, Sean Smith disclosed that the Duchess confessed her ambition to one day rule the land of the free while at high school.

“Meghan was aiming big,” Smith revealed, “declaring that she was going to be president one day.”

And it appears her ambitions may remain.

Reportedly, in 2015, Meghan revealed her presidential plans to TV Presenter Piers Morgan, whom she apparently has taken inspiration from.

“As a kid, I wanted to be either the president or a news broadcaster like you,” the Duchess reportedly told Morgan.

Harry (right) and Meghan have formed close bonds with former President Barack Obama (left) as well as soon-to-be President Joe Biden. Getty

What’s more, as recently as two years ago, the Daily Mail reported that Meghan’s political plans were still in full swing, recounting the time the Duchess told one of her close associates that “her ultimate ambition is to president of the US”.

It is true that Meghan has strong political connections, having formed close relationships with key members of the US Democratic Party throughout the years, including former POTUS Barack Obama and incumbent Joe Biden.

Should she become President, we're sure that working towards gender equality would be a top priority for Meghan - who has made her passion for women's issues clear over the years. Getty

Speaking to New Idea earlier in November, a source provided insight into the Sussex’s close relationship with the Biden’s.

“Meghan thought all her Christmases has come at once when Harry’s old pal was chosen to be president,” the source revealed.

“Joe’s values align with many of hers and she’d love a place in his inner circle advising on women’s issues and social media.

"Of course, it doesn’t hurt her own political aspirations to get a foot in the door with Jill and Joe. She’s aware that people think she’s too inexperienced to be taken seriously for a run at president, so having a direct line to the president will give her that clout.”

Could it be =Meghan Markle for President in 2024?