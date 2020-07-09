Meghan Markle is set to take on a brand new project alongside Michelle Obama at a summit shining a light on gender equality. Getty

The Girl Up organisation is a UN Foundation initiative, and works across various sectors globally to help promote gender equality.

It's prevalence isn't any small feat - the upcoming summit has a range of other guest speakers including Michelle Obama who will join Meghan in sharing personal experiences, and words of support.

Also on the list is actress and activist, Jameela Jamil, who was associated with Meghan last year when she was included in her British Vogue September issue, Forces for Change.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been an advocate for gender equality and female empowerment - and with a right hand woman like Michelle at her side, this might well be her most fitting gig yet.

Indeed the summit looks to be an empowering extension of the lineup Meghan included in her Vogue issue - Michelle Obama was also interviewed for a small section of the magazine by Meghan herself.

The former actress later admitted she was "somewhat speechless" by Michelle's responses to her questions when putting together the piece.

This is Meghan's first big speaking gig since she moved to Los Angeles in March.

The mum-of-one is understood to be keeping busy working behind the scenes with various charities and her own patronages as she and Harry prepare to launch their own charitable foundation, Archewell.

The Girl Up summit will no doubt prove to be a strong starting point as Meghan re-commences her public engagements - though not in the traditional way we once knew when she was a senior royal.

Prince Harry meanwhile has done the same, appearing in several clips and videos in support of charitable causes amidst the global pandemic.

From here on in, we can only expect to see more of the Sussex duo as they carve out their new lives in the US - and if this is any place to start, we've surely got plenty more exciting things to come.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.