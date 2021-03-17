William and Harry have finally spoken in the aftermath of the latter's interview with Oprah. Getty

Speaking to CBS' This Morning, Gayle revealed that she had invited Harry and Meghan back to her house over the weekend "to see how they were feeling" in the wake of it all.

That is when the couple apparently revealed that Harry had spoken to his brother William as well as his father Prince Charles, yet the talks were "unproductive".

Last Friday, Prince William finally publicly spoke out about the aftermath of the interview.

The Oprah interview made some bombshell claims, including that a certain member of the royal family expressed concerns over Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour. CBS

While visiting School 21 in Stratford, London, to commemorate a re-opening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't escape one particular paparazzo, who took their opportunity to ask the questions that have been on everyone's lips.

"Sir, have you spoken to your brother since the interview?" the cameraman asked.

"No, I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do." the Duke replied as he strolled along with Kate and workers from the school.

The paparazzo managed to squeeze in just one more query, one that has been on the minds of everyone since the interview aired.

Prince William has publicly denied the allegations of racism, claiming "we are very much not a racist family". Getty

"Can you just let me know, is the royal family a racist family, sir?" they asked.

"We are very much not a racist family." William stated simply before heading off to perform his royal duties.

This is, of course, in reference to Harry and Meghan's claims that a member of the royal family expressed concerns over how dark their son Archie's skin colour would be when he was born.

It seems as though a lot of damage has been done and it's going to take a while for the brothers to mend their relationship.