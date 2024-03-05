Channel Ten

For returnee judge Andy Allen, the trip with MasterChef marks his first visit to the special administrative region of China.

"I've never been to Hong Kong, but I've been really interested in the place for a long time. That's because I see the city's array of food is off the charts: it's a melting pot of different cultures, bold flavours, and one-of-a-kind ingredients," the Three Blue Ducks co-owner shared in an official media release announcing the exciting news.

He added that he was especially excited for the contestants to "get amongst" the "blending [of] Michelin-starred restaurants with bustling street markets."

Andy, Melissa and Jock were notoriously close. Getty

Whilst it is currently unclear when the 2024 season of MasterChef will premiere on Channel 10 and 10Play, fans can expect a huge shake-up with the refreshed line-up of judges.

After beloved judge Jock Zonfrillo passed away in April 2023 and Melissa Leong departed the series in favour of hosting the inaugural season of MasterChef: Dessert Masters alongside expert chocolatier Amaury Guichon, three new judges were added to the panel.

These include MasterChef alumni Poh Ling Yeow, food critic and journalist Sofia Levin, and multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli.