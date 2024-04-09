Khristian. Channel Ten

Khristian

Counting Jamie Oliver as one of his idols, Khristian is a competitor who always wears his heart on his sleeve.

Savindri. Channel Ten

Savindri

Known by her friends and family as Sav, this passionate Sri Lankan home cook is sure to bring sass and spice into the MasterChef kitchen.

But will her zinger dishes be too much for the judges?

Juan. Channel Ten

Juan

With a zest for life and a passion for good food, this smiley Argentinian is sure to become a fast fan favourite in the competition.

"It's so incredible to be on MasterChef and look at all the judges," Juan shared in a candid confessional in a promo.

Josh. Channel Ten

Josh

He's as true blue Aussie as they get, but it remains to be seen how this meat and three veg butcher from Tasmania will cope with change in the MasterChef kitchen.

Nat. Channel Ten

Nat

This adventurous home cook is set to plate up a dish that the MasterChef kitchen has never seen, the question remains however if she'll be able to pull it off!

Stephen. Channel Ten

Stephen

He's spent plenty of time out in the bush and has even faced off against a crocodile, but to Stephen, facing the MasterChef judges is way more "terrifying."