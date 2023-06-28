This family of three will soon be a family of four! Instagram

The heartwarming video was accompanied by an equally wholesome caption, Brent writing the following: “Excited to share the next project we’ve been working on with you.”

“Baby Draper 2.0 coming soon!”

Curiously, the accompanying audio - Lily Allen’s cover of Somewhere Only We Know by English rock band Keane - has been used in the promotional trailers for the current season of MasterChef Secrets and Surprises in which Brent is currently competing.

Friends from the MasterChef franchise were quick to jump in the comments section and share their well-wishes.

“Yes, bro! Always knew you could do it. Congratulations guys,” season 13 winner Justin Narayan wrote.

“I think the name Theo is lovely,” season 15 co-star Theo Loizou joked, whilst fellow co-stars Malissa commented that it was “so exciting” and Phil said it was “the best news ever.”

Brent previously competed in season 13 of the hit reality cooking competition before withdrawing to focus on his mental health.

“Going home, I just needed to find ground level, I’m so much stronger mentally, physically. I’m back for myself, I’m back for all the people who reached out to me on social media and told me their stories,” Brent told the judges and Australia as he reentered the MasterChef kitchen.

“My outlook on life now is totally different, I’m a different person. I’m just so passionate about men’s mental health. Why are we as males not breaking the stigma around it? You are allowed to be vulnerable, it’s not about the stumble or where you were, it’s about the comeback and the person you are after that.”