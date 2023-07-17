A most deserving champion. Ten/Instagram

Speaking with our sister publication WHO the morning after his on-screen win, Brent said it all felt rather "surreal."

"It's massive. It's a surreal feeling. It's obviously a very different journey, this one for me, then the normal sort of MasterChef journey for most people. So, to finally get there in the end, I'm just stoked and very proud."

Whilst the season was jam-packed with numerous secrets and surprises, it was cooking alongside Jamie Oliver that was the icing on the cake for Brent.

"Having Jamie Oliver in the kitchen, that was a pinch-me moment. He is probably the most well-known chef [in the world] and he took us all in and just gave us everything. So that was a very big pinch-me moment."

Brent's four year old son Alfie was on hand to cheer dad on. Ten/Instagram

The Coles ambassador also opened up about one particular moment during the season that had a lasting impact on his cooking style.

"There was one cook with the family letter, and Jock had tears in his eyes when he was eating my food. You know, that is something that I probably won't ever forget."

"When you cook food, you know, you cook with emotion and when people eat, they eat with emotion. So seeing Jock tearing up while he's eating and in a good way, it was really really special for me."

Rhiannon proved herself to be a formidable opponent in the final challenge. Ten/Instagram

Whilst winning MasterChef (and the cool $250k in prize money that comes with it) is an incredible achievement in itself, Brent says he's only just getting started, with plans to release a cookbook sometime in the not-so-distant future.

"Obviously, my journey was a little bit different with my mental health and I think I need to keep pushing the conversation to break down the stigma. I'm trying to sort out a barbecue sort of cookbook with a little bit of a mental health twist," Brent said.

"Maybe a mental health toolbox in the back, some stories, something so people can relate."