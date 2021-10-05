Vampire. Channel Ten

Vampire immediately captured viewers’ attention during their first appearance on the show, with their gothic rock version of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise.

Following that stellar performance, we were subject to many obscure clues surrounding the celebrity’s identity, including that they “do not fear the daylight”, they have “unexpected power”, they “have not slept since their teenage years”, and more.

As much as it sounded like Edward Cullen from Twilight was hiding under the mask, we had our doubts that Robert Pattinson would make a cameo on the show. Though, given his track record of guesses, Hughesy might have disagreed.

Fans, however, were convinced the singer was Anastacia. Looks like they were right about this one.

Dolly. Channel Ten

Dolly wowed the judges from night one with their cover of Fly Away by Tones and I.

Their clues included that they “don’t mind a bit of back and forth”, they are are “nobody’s plaything”, they “will never be silenced”, and more.

Throughout the show, the number one suspect for Dolly has been Aussie comedian Em Rusciano. We guessed this one!

Mullet. Channel Ten

Then there was Mullet - the celebrity that had everyone stumped.

They instantly captured hearts when they sang The Villlage People’s Macho Man on night one. But their clues of being “a knockabout bloke surprised to be here”, having “spent years by the water”, “preferring to improvise”, and more, had us all scratching our heads.

Names such as Samuel Johnson, Axle Whitehead, John Farnham and Shane Warne were all thrown around.

In the end, it was Axle Whitehead all along!

Previous winners of The Masked Singer have included international pop star Cody Simpson, who was disguised as the Robot on the series’ inaugural season, as well as singer and actress Bonnie Anderson who wowed fans as the Bushranger a season later.

Now, Anastacia has joined them in the Masked Singer hall of winners. Congratulations Vampire!

Can't get enough Masked Singer Content? Check out the articles below!

Every clue so far for The Masked Singer 2021

The ingenious way George Calombaris hid his Masked Singer gig

Mahalia Barnes reveals Osher's Masked Singer prediction tactic

Ella Hooper reveals the strict Masked Singer rule celebs must follow