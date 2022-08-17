Is the Blowfly Aussie singer Shannon Noll?

Among the clues for the masked character include, "I’m Blowfly, you know there are flies like me all over the world but I’m Aussie as."

"There’s nothing I like more than cruising in a big V8, or maybe a high-five. Blowflies know the highs and the lows."

"Those days of innocence are behind me and now I am the possessor of much wisdom. For a Blowfly, I don’t take crap from no one and that’s why I’ll win The Masked Singer."

"I’m Blowfly and you can find me all over Australia. I fought real hard to get to the top of my little hill, or am I king of the mountain?"

"I’m never afraid to ask the tough questions, or to lend a hand to anyone who needs it. I know I can be loud, maybe a bit wild and it almost cost me family some important jewellery. I’ve spent my time in the sun, including some of my darkest days, but I am a phoenix."

Clever viewers have been quick to pick apart the cryptic clues, and are convinced that the 2003 Australian Idol runner-up is among the crop of this year's Masked Singers.

"Time in the sun: He's a farmer. Black sheep: farmer. Darkest days: troubled past," one cluey fan posted on Twitter.

"Phoenix rising from the ashes: tattoo. Big V8: loves his cars and sings about his big black shiny car. Hi-5 reference: he worked with Charlie on a car show. Blowfly is Shannon Noll," they shared.

The Masked Singer airs 7.30pm Sunday - Tuesday on Network 10.

