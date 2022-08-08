From Ramsay Street to the stage! Who knew Ryan Moloney could sing? Network 10

Despite some solid guesses from most of the panel, none of the judges managed to pick that the longtime Neighbours star was the man behind the mask.

After being given the hint that the Knight was “the closest thing Australia has to true royalty,” Chrissie Swan, Mel B, Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes were left stunned over the reveal, with their guesses having ranged from David Hasselhoff, Nick Cummins, to Shannon Noll and Brendon Fevola.

"Twenty eight years on Neighbours. I tell you, this is the shortest job I've ever had," Ryan joked after the reveal.

Hughesy told the star, "We are honoured to have you. You are an absolute icon of this nation and the world."

Mel B was left gobsmacked over the reveal. Network 10

Surprisingly, international music legend Mel B shared that she, too, was a big fan of the Aussie star, revealing that she loved watching Neighbours as a child, "I would stay home from school. I would mix my digestive biscuits up, pretend I'd been sick. My mum would let me off school and I'd stay and watch you!"

Viewers were equally shocked over the reveal, with many taking to social media to express their surprise over Moloney's singing chops.

"Is there nothing Ryan Moloney can’t do???? Who knew he could hold a tune. I miss Toadie," one wrote, as another added, "Wait did we know that Toadie could sing?! Why was this never a Neighbours storyline?! And where is Ryan Moloney’s pop career?! I feel like we’ve been robbed!"

Viewers were shocked over the reveal! Network 10

While many had suspected that a Neighbours alum would appear in the series after the show was axed after nearly 40 years, fans were still surprised that it was Moloney who had appeared in the bonkers series.

“I was sure Neighbours royalty would refer to Jason Donovan. Well played Masked Singer,” one fan admitted.

The Masked Singer airs 7.30pm Sunday - Tuesday on Network 10.

